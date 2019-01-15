'December 2018 witnessed 8% increase in hiring activity compared to last year'

There has been an 8 per cent increase in the hiring activity in December 2018, as compared to the same period a year ago.

As per a report on hiring activity in by Naukri.com, "The Naukri Job Speak index for December 2018, at (1,987), marked a rise of 8 per cent in hiring activity from December 2017 (1,833)."

Detailing further about the industry-specific statistics, the report added, "The recruitment activity in IT-Software witnessed a growth of 14 per cent as compared to December 2017. The Auto/or Ancillary industry recorded a notable rise of 24 per cent and the HR domain grew by 17 per cent in December 2018. The hiring sentiment across metropolitan cities was positive with and recording a rise of 13 per cent and 10 per cent respectively."

There was also a marked increase in the hiring in Telecom and BPO sector as well.

"The Construction and Engineering industry was up by 18 per cent. Other industries which witnessed an increase in hiring activity in December 2018 versus December 2017 are Oil and Gas (11 per cent), Telecom (10 per cent), BPO (3 per cent)," stated the report.

Detailing further about the functional area analysis, it added: "Recruitment activity for IT - Software continued to grow, observing a 13 per cent rise year-on-year. Hiring for HR and Administration saw a significant rise of 17 per cent while recruitment activity in Sales and Business Development domain grew by 5 per cent in December 2018 versus December 2017."

The report also presented a city-wise analysis of hiring pattern and asserted that the talent demand has grown positively across the metropolitan cities.

Sharing details of study from prominent cities which have seen much traction in terms of hiring, it said that the Capital Region (NCR) saw a 10 per cent rise in hiring in December 2018 with FMCG industry dominating the region.

"Chennai witnessed a rise in recruitment activity by 9 per cent same as whereas in Bengaluru the same grew by 13 per cent and in Pune by 15 per cent," the study by naukri.com said.

The has also asserted that the index has been calculated based on job listings added to the site month on month July 2008 has been taken as the base month with a score of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with data for July 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)