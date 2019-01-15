'Uri' movie star Vicky Kaushal says he would love to do more films on Army

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): A reception hosted by Gen on Tuesday had a special star attraction - and - lead actors of newly-released 'Uri' movie which is based on India's surgical strike in

Kaushal, in an exclusive interaction with ANI, said it was a great honour for him to be at the event attended by Ram Nath Kovind, Nirmala Sitharaman, Security Adviser and a host of other dignitaries.

"I am really excited to be here. It is a matter of great honour to be at the Day reception here where I have met serving officers, retired officers and they are the real heroes. It is a great honour for me to be here," Kaushal said.

'Uri ', which was released last Friday, is a movie based on surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Special Forces in September 2016. Kaushal is playing the lead role the film.

Asked if he would want to do more movies based on the Army, Kaushal said: "I would love to grab every opportunity where I get to wear the Army uniform and I would love to do it again."

At the function, several Army officers and their wives complimented Kaushal for looking like a real Special Forces in the movie.

Another also attended the reception at Rawat's house.

His movie based on war hero Jaswant Singh Rawat is also coming soon.

