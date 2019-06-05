Declare 'Praja Vedika' as residence annexe of the Leader of Opposition: Chandrababu Naidu to Jagan Reddy

TDP N Chandrababu on Wednesday wrote a letter to Minister YS Jagan asking him to declare the 'Praja Vedika' as residence annexe of the of the opposition.

" elections 2019, following the demitting of CM office, I have decided to retain the same private house, as per the agreed terms and conditions of the private owner of the property. Since Praja Vedika is located beside my existing residence, I am planning it to retain it for official use," he said in the letter.

apprised Reddy that he was chosen as of the to discharge his responsibilities as the of the opposition.

"I wish to continue the same arrangement that Praja Vedika be declared as resident annexe of the leader of opposition in order to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors and common public," he said.

Naidu's TDP faced a severe drubbing at the hands of Reddy's YSRCP which got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the YSRCP bagged 22 seats while TDP managed just three.

