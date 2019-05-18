Defence Ministry rejects Vice Admiral Bimal Verma's plea challenging appointment of Navy Chief

had questioned the government's decision of overlooking him for the post of despite he being the seniormost.

Rejecting his statutory complaint filed on April 10, Defence Ministry's (Navy) clarified that though seniority is an important criterion while appointing services chiefs but it is not the "sole" criteria. It has been dispensed with in the past too while appointing the chiefs.

The in its order said, "The after careful examination of the matter is of the opinion that this statutory petition dated April 10 from Vice regarding his non-selection as the of naval staff is devoid of merit and be rejected."

The ministry further said, "Upon examination, the is satisfied that the parameters for selection as evident from consistent practice were applied uniformly to all the officers in the zone of consideration and based on the assessment, being the senior most was considered and found unsuitable to tenets of the appointment of of naval staff."

"The is also satisfied that no unsubstantiated frivolous, extraneous or irrelevant consideration has had a bearing on this said selection," said in her order rejecting the Verma's plea.

After the government overlooked him and designated Vice as the next chief, Verma who is the Commander-in-Chief of the approached the armed forces tribunal.

The government last month named Vice as next chief of the naval staff, succeeding Admiral who will retire on May 31.

