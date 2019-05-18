NRC should be implemented in Delhi as soon as possible: Manoj Tiwari

The Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented soon in if the people do not want to live under the fear of attack from illegal Rohingya immigrants, said on Saturday.

"I got to know that the attackers were from a Bangla speaking community, like Rohingyas. The people for whom murder, fighting and crimes are a daily affair. I think NRC should be implemented in as soon as possible to throw these illegal immigrants out, that is the only way to keep our citizens safe," told ANI.

He was talking after meeting the family of late Dhruv in Moti Nagar area, who was murdered by goons on Sunday night. The victim's son was also attacked and is undergoing treatment. All four accused in the case were arrested by the police.

expressed grief and solidarity with the family and demanded setting up of a fast track court to ensure speedy justice to the family.

"The family is suffering from a great loss. A daughter mistreated in front of her father, the father died while the son also sustained injuries. This is unacceptable. This case should be handled by a fast track court. I also demand the death penalty for the accused. They have carried out a barbaric act which can only be done by people who have criminal intent," he said.

Tiwari also lashed out at Chief Minister and accused him of playing divisive politics.

