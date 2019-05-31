Telangana to celebrate T-Innovation Utsavam on June 2

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is going to organise T-Innovation Utsavam on June 2 next month.

"T-Innovation Utsavam is an exhibition which will display over 65 rural innovations which impacted many lives in various sectors including healthcare, agriculture, and technology," the government said in a statement.

The exhibition is scheduled to be held at the between 4 pm and 10 pm on June 2, added the statement.

"A platform for a varied group of innovators, ranging from school students to adults, the event celebrates the stories of many inspiring innovators who fought against all odds to create an impact on their communities," said the statement.

