Delhi: 2 gangsters held after brief exchange of fire

Two gangsters were arrested in the capital after a brief exchange of fire with the Special Cell on Friday in Jahangirpuri area, an said.

During the firing, one of the gangsters named sustained an injury during the gun-battle with the forces. He was immediately rushed to

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday.

The police informed that they have recovered two semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore with 5 live cartridges along with one Apache motorcycle from the gangsters.

The authorities further told media that Salman was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh while Nazim was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on their arrest.

Both the accused have been booked in many cases at various police stations in and around

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)