BJP drags Rahul Gandhi's name into alleged 'Tughlaq Road poll scam'

The (BJP) on Sunday dragged Rahul Gandhi's name into what termed as 'Tughlaq Road Poll Scam', in an apparent reference to a claim of cash flow from 'a person who lives on Tughlaq Road to headquarters of a major political party'.

Responding to a remark by Gandhi on PM's Mann Ki Baat programme, said that the has done nothing in his life other than 'Tughlak scam work'.

"Is he talking about Tughlak scam work," Lekhi replied to Gandhi's comment in which he said that the manifesto was about 'kaam ki baat' while the BJP manifesto was about 'mann ki baat'.

Gandhi, at a rally on Thursday, had said: "The Congress manifesto is not the 'mann ki baat' of one megalomaniac, this is 'kaam ki baat' of the nation."

Addressing a rally in on Thursday, PM Modi said: "There is a Tughlaq Road in and there is a bungalow there where a big leader lives. During the last few days, a game involving several crores of rupees is being played. Sack loads of currency notes are being recovered from those people who are connected with this bungalow."

"This is the 'Tughlaq Road chunav ghotala' and Congress indulges in corruption to win elections," the PM had said.

Central Board of (CBDT) had claimed that it had detected a trail of unaccounted cash being transferred to the 'headquarter of a major political party in Delhi' from the residence of a 'senior functionary at Tughlak Road'.

"A part of the cash was also transferred to the headquarter of a major political party in Delhi, including about Rs 20 crore, which was moved through hawala recently to the headquarter of the political party from the residence of a senior functionary at Tughlak Road, New Delhi," the CBDT said after Income Tax department raids on aides of Minister

The Congress slammed the raids as political vendetta by the BJP-led central government.

Questioning Rahul's 'kaam', Lekhi further asked: "Does he even know what is work? What kind of work he has done to reach where he has reached."

"He is of a party because of his surname," she claimed.

