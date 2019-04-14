Mayapuri violence is failure of Delhi govt, particularly of CM Kejriwal: Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on Sunday called the Mayapuri sealing drive violence a "failure" of the government, "particularly of Arvind Kejriwal".

"This is a failure of the government and particularly of He bears complete responsibility of this, including of the violence that took place during the sealing drive," Puri told ANI.

"The issue is very straight forward, the matter is between the Green Tribunal (NGT) and the government. In 2015, the NGT instructed the to relocate the scrap industry in Mayapuri. For four years, the didn't do anything about it," he said.

Puri added that the pollution plan by the NGT has to be implemented by the Delhi government's concerned department; the Centre and MCD have no role to play in this.

The statements from the come after clashes broke out on Saturday between locals and police personnel in the Mayapuri area after MCD officials began to seal illegal factories following the NGT order.

"Because of their inaction, the tribunal got agitated and called the of the Delhi government and ordered him to take immediate action. I do not want to comment on the NGT ruling because it is a court. But if it was my department, I would have told the to tell the court that the Model Code of Conduct is in force, hence they should not take any action as of now," Puri said.

He added, "They tried to take some action and violence broke out, there was resistance. The authorities should have given a notice first.

Puri also advised Kejriwal to work out a rehabilitation plan in consultation with the department of pollution and take it to the NGT so that the matter could be resolved amicably. " should realise that pollution is his subject, the air that the people of Delhi breathe is solely his responsibility," he concluded.

Videos of the incident show protesters pelting stones and clashing with the police.

Several police personnel, including an of Police (ACP), were injured in the clashes, the police said.

"A sealing drive was started today by SDM Delhi Cantt along with the staff of MCD and Committee (DPCC) in Mayapuri scrap market in pursuance of NGT orders. The local scrap dealers started protesting against the sealing and then got violent and resorted to stone pelting. 14 persons, including SDM, DPCC employees and Police personnel including an have been injured. A case has been registered in the matter, " reads a statement.

