Delhi: 3 held in blind murder case of minor

The Delhi Police on Saturday said it solved a blind murder case of a five-year-old in Khajuri Khas area here and arrested three people in connection with the case.

Acting on information on Thursday, police recovered the body of a minor found packed in a gunny bag in from a drain at Khajuri Khas and registered a case of murder and disappearance of evidence, Delhi Police said.

Scrutiny of several CCTV footage collected from the area showed a Maruti Eeco Van moving about suspiciously in the area.

The footage showed three people including a woman coming out from the van. The team then conducted a search and spotted the van today and nabbed the driver.

The driver, identified as Pradeep Sharma (27), said that he along with his relative and a woman had used the vehicle to dump the body of the dead child following which the other two suspects were also arrested.

The other two accused were identified as Dheeraj (22) and Anita (name changed) (22), who were engaged and lived together with Anita's two children from her first marriage.

The accused stated that unable to bear the expenses of their children had on November 20 allegedly strangulated the five-year-old minor, after he became unconscious following a beating, and dumped his body with the help of the accused Pradeep.

A case under section 302 of IPC has been registered against the accused.

