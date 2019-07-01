Raids at 14 spas in Noida, 35 arrested

As many as 35 people, including 10 men and 25 women, were arrested after 15 teams of police conducted raids at 14 spa centres in Sector 18 here on Sunday.

Foreign nationals were also among those arrested, police said in a statement.

During the raids, police seized cash worth Rs 1 lakh as well as condoms, among other things, from the locations.

The spas have been sealed and action will be taken against the owners, police said in their statement.

