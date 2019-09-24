Delhi: 7 held for cheating in Air Force recruitment exam

-
ALSO READ
7-year rigorous imprisonment to two candidates in VYAPAM case
Make Vyapam scam accused students approvers: Digvijaya to MP
Will probe fresh disclosures in Vyapam scam: MP law minister
C'garh: Police bust gang cheating 'potential candidates' of CG Vyapam, competitive exams
CBI carries out searches in multiple locations in connection with ponzi scam
-
Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested seven people in connection with a scam in a recruitment examination for India Air Force.
According to the police, the accused were using special software during the examination for Indian Airforce Group X and Y posts recruitment.
Delhi Police has informed the Indian Airforce about the matter.
Further investigations are underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU