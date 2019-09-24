JUST IN
Delhi: 7 held for cheating in Air Force recruitment exam

ANI  |  General News 

Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested seven people in connection with a scam in a recruitment examination for India Air Force.

According to the police, the accused were using special software during the examination for Indian Airforce Group X and Y posts recruitment.

Delhi Police has informed the Indian Airforce about the matter.

Further investigations are underway.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 15:03 IST

