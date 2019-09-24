NCCF sells onions at Rs 22 per kg in Delhi

The Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) on Tuesday started selling onions at Rs 22 per kilogram on behalf of the Central government.

"We are from the NCCF, on behalf of the Central government under Minister Ram Vilas Paswanji and we have come with almost 2,000 ton of onions today and are selling it at Rs 22 per kg, we have five other stalls set up in other areas too," one of the stall operators outside the Krishi Bhawan in the Central Secretariat area told ANI.

The people standing in the queues while praising the move also said that the Centre should have been proactive and handled the unchecked rise in onion prices in the market.

"I am standing in line to get the onions as they are being sold at just Rs 22 per kilogram here while in the markets it is being sold at Rs 80 per kg," a customer standing in the queue told ANI here.

A woman standing in the queue said she had received the information of such stalls being operational while visiting the ministry's office.

"I received information of the stalls being set up while I was inside the Ministry. That is why I have come to purchase some for my household as well," she said.

Another senior citizen standing in line blamed the Centre for the rising onion prices across the country and questioned why more such stalls were not present in wards and markets across Delhi and other states.

"This stall has been set up right outside Krishi Bhawan, I want to ask the government why have they not set up such stalls all across Delhi in every ward. The Centre is to blame for the rising prices, why are they not ensuring that prices in the market do not reach Rs 80 for just a kilogram of onions which is used daily in cooking," the elderly gentleman said.

