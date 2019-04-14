Delhi Capitals names Jagadeesha Suchith as Harshal Patel's replacement

on Saturday named spinner as the replacement for medium-pacer for the ongoing season of the (IPL).

Suchith, who hails from Karnataka, was previously part of Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The 25-year-old spinner has played 13 first-class matches in which he took 45 wickets. He has played 43 T20s as well, taking 37 wickets at an average of 25.54.

Patel had suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI Punjab on April 1 and was ruled out for 3-4 weeks.

As per IPL rules, the cannot exceed the amount that was being paid to the So the price at which was acquired by cannot be more than Rs 20 lakh as Patel was signed for that amount at the IPL auction.

have played seven matches in this edition of the IPL, recording four wins and three losses.

The team is currently placed at the fourth position in the league standings with 8 points and +0.197 as net run-rate.

Delhi Capitals next takes on Sunrisers today at the in

