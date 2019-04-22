6 AAP leaders file nominations in Delhi

Six (AAP) candidates filed nominations on Monday from their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

The development effectively buries the chances of an AAP- alliance in the state.

AAP candidate from East Delhi, Atishi filed her nomination in the presence of

The other AAP candidates who filed their nominations are-- from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, and from New

AAP South candidate and from North West also filed nominations.

Earlier in the day, the party announced candidates for six out of seven seats in Delhi.

Former and former were some of the high-profile names announced by the party to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

While has been fielded from North East Delhi, Maken will be contesting from seat.

Congress has fielded JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, from North West Delhi and from West Delhi.

The Congress and AAP were in discussion for a possible alliance in to "defeat the BJP". However, the talks fell through as the two parties could not agree to the terms and conditions put up by each other for the alliance.

All seven seats of Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)