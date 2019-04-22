6 AAP leaders file nominations in Delhi

-
Six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates filed nominations on Monday from their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.
The development effectively buries the chances of an AAP-Congress alliance in the state.
AAP candidate from East Delhi, Atishi filed her nomination in the presence of Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia.
The other AAP candidates who filed their nominations are--Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, and Brajesh Goel from New Delhi.
AAP South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha and Gugan Singh from North West Delhi also filed nominations.
Earlier in the day, the Congress party announced candidates for six out of seven seats in Delhi.
Former Chief Minister Sheila Dixit and former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken were some of the high-profile names announced by the party to contest the Lok Sabha polls.
While Sheila Dixit has been fielded from North East Delhi, Maken will be contesting from New Delhi seat.
Congress has fielded JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.
The Congress and AAP were in discussion for a possible alliance in New Delhi to "defeat the BJP". However, the talks fell through as the two parties could not agree to the terms and conditions put up by each other for the alliance.
All seven seats of Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23.
