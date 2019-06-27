HP: 3 killed in car accident in Kullu

-
Three people died after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Kullu on Wednesday night.
The incident took place near Shodi Nala.
Those who were killed have been identified as Rupinder (25), Yudhishter (24) and Roop Lal Jingod.
Minutes after the incident, the three men were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.
Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
