JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Sanjay Dutt shares a video for #DrugFreeIndia

Man shoots woman, commits suicide later in Panipat
Business Standard

HP: 3 killed in car accident in Kullu

ANI  |  General News 

Three people died after the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Kullu on Wednesday night.

The incident took place near Shodi Nala.

Those who were killed have been identified as Rupinder (25), Yudhishter (24) and Roop Lal Jingod.

Minutes after the incident, the three men were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Police is conducting an investigation into the matter and the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 12:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU