Delhi court sentences AAP MLA Manoj Kumar to 3 months in prison

A special fast track court for lawmakers on Tuesday awarded three months imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine to (AAP) MLA for obstructing the election process at a polling station during the 2013 assembly polls.

(ACMM) Samar Vishal, however, granted bail to the Kondli MLA for 30 days on the surety of Rs 10,000 to challenge the order in a higher court.

Around 50 protestors, led by then AAP candidate Kumar, had hindered the election process at a polling station in Kalyan Puri area of East Delhi, according to the prosecution.

The court had, on June 11, convicted Kumar on grounds of obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, punishable under Section 186 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and disorderly conduct in or near polling stations, punishable under Section 131 of Representation of People Act, 1951.

