Karnataka told to release Cauvery water for June, July to TN

The on Tuesday directed to release 9.19 feet of water for June and 31.24 feet of water for July to as per the monthly schedule finalised by the water Tribunal and modified by the

The decision was taken at a meeting of the CWMA presided over by Masood Hussain, which decided that in respect of quatam of water to be released to Puducherry the existing arrangement between Puducherry and Tamail nadu will continue.

Hussain told the media later that the authority reviewed the hyderometrological situation in the Cauvery basin and it was observed that the rainfall has been deficient. Monsoon has got delayed and the overall rainfall this year has also been deficient, he said.

It was noted that the rainfall was deficient during the period from June 1 to June 20 in the catchments of Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoir.

It was also observed that during the period, the four reservoirs of received cumulative inflows of about 1.77 upto June 24 and cumulative flow in Biligundlu site in as on June 23 was 1.88 TMC.

"The matter was deliberated in detail and the authroites resolved that should release water for the months of June and July as per the monthly schedule mentioned in the final order of Tribunal and modified by the subject to the inflows being normal," he said.

Asked about the release of water by Karnataka less than what was directed in the last meeting, Hussain said that the conditions were subject to inflows being revieved, "Let us hope for better rainfall," he said.

Earlier, demanded release of the entire quantity of 9.19 TMC feet of water for June and 31.24 TMC feet of water for July from Karnataka. It also demanded that Karnataka should thereafter release water for the remaining months as per the pattern of releases prescribed by the and modified by the judgement of the for the irrigation season/water year 2019-20.The state said that it could not open on the scheduled date of June 12 this year too for Cauvery Delta Irrigation due to non-release of water by Karnataka and poor storage in

