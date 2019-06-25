JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Foreign currency worth Rs 99.5 lakh seized at Anna International Airport

Over 20 terrorist groups, including Pak-based LeT, active in Afghanistan: UN report
Business Standard

Telangana: Heavy rains results in collapsed trees

ANI  |  General News 

The heavy rains in Telangana have resulted in several tree barks to break and collapse, bringing ongoing commuters in vehicles on a standstill, here on Tuesday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff began clearing roads that were blocked by these trees on Tuesday morning.

Skymet's report on Saturday stated, "Rainfall activities are to continuously increase for the next three days over the entire state including its capital city Hyderabad."

The increased rainfall activities also mark the arrival of Southwest Monsoon here.

Weather forecast for today shows light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very like to occur at few places in Telangana.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) states that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 15:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU