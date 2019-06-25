Telangana: Heavy rains results in collapsed trees

The heavy rains in Telangana have resulted in several tree barks to break and collapse, bringing ongoing commuters in vehicles on a standstill, here on Tuesday.

The Greater Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff began clearing roads that were blocked by these trees on Tuesday morning.

Skymet's report on Saturday stated, "Rainfall activities are to continuously increase for the next three days over the entire state including its capital city "

The increased rainfall activities also mark the arrival of Southwest Monsoon here.

forecast for today shows light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very like to occur at few places in Telangana.

The (IMD) states that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Wednesday.

