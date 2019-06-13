'We are not Sheep or Buffaloes to be purchased': Gandra Venkataramana Reddy who defected hits back at Congress

Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, one of the 12 MLAs who switched sides to TRS, has slammed the for alleging that they were lured by the into making the decision.

" party said that we left the party because of fear or because purchased us. Neither are we small kids to be afraid of anything nor can we be purchased as we are not sheep or buffaloes," he said.

On June 6, 12 MLAs had met and sought merger of the group with the ruling

The MLAs met the at his residence and submitted a memorandum claiming that the decision to merge with the TRS was taken at a meeting of the (CLP).

Congress has moved the court against the merger. The High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the legislators over the issue.

