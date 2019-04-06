Delhi: Devotees throng temples on first day of Chaitra Navratri

On the first day of Navratri on Saturday, devotees thronged temples in the capital to seek blessings of the almighty on the auspicious occasion.

and were decked up in flowers as people gathered to attend the first 'Aarti' of the nine-day-long festivities.

"This is a very special festival for us as, during this, people keep fast for nine days," a devotee told ANI.

This year, Navratri is being observed from April 6 to 14. It is also hailed as new year by Hindus or Hindu Nav Varsh.

Nine 'avatars' or incarnations of Goddess Durga, namely Shailputri, Chandraghata, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidaatri, are worshipped during Navratri - one on each day.

The festival culminates on April 14 withRamaNavami, celebrating the birth of Lord

During these nine days, devotees observe fasts and perform pujas. Flowers, fruits and other offerings are made to the deity by devotees as they seek peace and prosperity in the year that follows.

