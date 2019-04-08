Delhi HC extends interim stay on order of fee hike in private schools

The division bench of the High Court on Monday extended interim stay till April 30, on a single bench ruling allowing unaided schools in the city to hike fees in order to implement the recommendations of the 7th

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta slated the matter for hearing on April 30 and extended the interim stay on the single bench order till then.

During the course of the hearing, the told the court that the decision of hike in fees was taken not only to improve pay scale of its but to improve infrastructure and other activities of the schools.

On Thursday, Minister had said that unjustified fee hike by some private schools has nothing to do with the implementation of 7th for the teachers working in these schools.

Addressing here, Sisodia had said that a false impression has been sought to be created by vested interests that the government is against the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, which is completely baseless.

During the audit of their accounts, it was found that nearly 150 schools had sufficient surplus funds to implement the 7th recommendations and were, therefore, denied the permission to hike the fee.

Underlying that there is a need to submit these documents to the court, Sisodia said: " recognises the important role of the private schools in in Delhi. The government is against extortion from the parents by the private schools in the name of fees.

