PIL moved in Delhi HC to ban Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq, Omar Abdullah from participating in LS polls

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved in on Monday sought direction to the (ECI) to ban politicians Farooq Abdullah, and from participating in the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections as their "statements are against the Indian constitution".

All the three leaders are the former Ministers of

The petition filed by an alleged that the statements given by the three leaders were against the Constitution, adding that the court or the ECI should bar or impose conditions on their entry into the

The plea is yet to come up for hearing.

Reacting to this, People's (PDP) tweeted, "Why waste time in court. Wait for BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since Indian constitution won't be applicable to J & K anymore. Na samjho gay tou mit jaouge aye Hindustan walo. Tumhari dastaan tak bhi na hogi dastaano main (If you won't understand, you will be finished. Your story will not be in the history)"

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are set to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

