PIL moved in Delhi HC to ban Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq, Omar Abdullah from participating in LS polls

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved in Delhi High Court on Monday sought direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ban Jammu and Kashmir politicians Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti from participating in the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections as their "statements are against the Indian constitution".
All the three leaders are the former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir.
The petition filed by an advocate alleged that the statements given by the three leaders were against the Constitution, adding that the court or the ECI should bar or impose conditions on their entry into the general elections.
The plea is yet to come up for hearing.
Reacting to this, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Why waste time in court. Wait for BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since Indian constitution won't be applicable to J & K anymore. Na samjho gay tou mit jaouge aye Hindustan walo. Tumhari dastaan tak bhi na hogi dastaano main (If you won't understand, you will be finished. Your story will not be in the history)"
Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls are set to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
