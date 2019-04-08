BJP reiterates abrogation of Article 370, enactment of Uniform Civil Code and Ram Temple in 2019 poll manifesto

Abrogation of the Article 370 of the Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya and enactment of Uniform Civil Code are among promises that BJP reiterated in its 2019 election manifesto.

However, while the promises were also part of BJP's election manifesto in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, this time the party has given prominence to security, zero-tolerance against terrorism, and sustainable creation of job opportunities.

Terrorism, security, soldier welfare, Article 370 related to Jammu Kashmir, combating infiltration were some of the key issues that highlighted in its manifesto released on Monday for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

While the BJP's 2014 document focuses on commitment for tracking down and bringing back black money, e-governance, Digital India, employment, Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao, Skill and Samajik Nyay (social justice) and Samajik Samrasata (social harmony) among other things, the 2019 manifesto has put the focus on security, zero-tolerance against terrorism, and sustainable creation of job opportunities.

In its 2019 manifesto BJP said it will bring down the percentage of families living below the poverty line to a single digit in the next five years. It has also promised to ensure 'Pucca' houses for families either living in 'mud' houses or without access to housing by 2022.

Terming the manifesto as a vision document for the "New India", the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' promised to create growth opportunities for the people of as the BJP sought continuity for the sake of stability.

In the agriculture sector, the party reiterated its commitment to providing Rs 6,000 per year to the farmers as mentioned by the NDA government in its interim budget.

