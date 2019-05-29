Delhi HC notice to ministries on PIL seeking regulation of education in Madrasas, Gurukuls

The on Wednesday issued notices to the and Development (HRD) on a PIL seeking regulation of in Madrasas and Gurukuls, clarification on certificates issued by them and mapping of all recognised and unrecognised Madrasas and Gurukuls in the country.

A bench of and justice Brijesh Sethi issued notices to HRD and Minority affairs ministeries, directing them to give an exact status of regulations of such institutions in the country. The court fixed the next date of hearing in the matter on July 8.

The petition stated that in there are more than 30,000 Maktabahs and Madrasas and approximately 2000 Gurukuls. Such Maktabahs, Madrasas and Gurukuls are acting as a primary source of to more than 15 lakh young individuals in the country.

Petitioner through mentioned that no comparison can be made of the provided in such institutes to the one provided in a "recognized/affiliated" government and private schools.

Further, generally, children/ adolescents attending such institutions are unable to compete with their peers in respect to job and future opportunities. This will ultimately result in a section of "young India" not being able to develop their faculties fully and contribute to the task of nation-building.

In a diverse country like India, the education imparted in such institutes would lead to the students having a parochial outlook devoid of scientific temper and lacking fraternity and brotherhood, petition further added.

The Petitioners had earlier approached the with the same grievance with respect to the education at Madarsas, Maktabahs and Gurukuls. But the apex court didn't entertain the petition and directed petitioners to approach the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)