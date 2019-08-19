HC seeks Centre's response on Shah Faesal's plea challenging his detention

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a Habeas corpus petition filed by the founder of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Party (JKPMS), Shah Faesal, challenging his recent detention at an airport in Delhi.

A division bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal slated the matter for hearing to August 23.

Shah Faisal, through his counsel Warisha Farasat, submitted that on the intervening night of 14th and 15th August, he was illegally picked up from the New Delhi airport while on his way to complete the academic fellowship at Harvard University in the United States.

The leader was flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Faisal alleged that he was illegal whisked away against his wishes.

The petition further stated that no transit remand was sought in Delhi before sending him to Srinagar and no arrest memo or seizure memo was provided to him.

Faesal is among the other prominent political leaders, who were placed under the house arrest after the Centre abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Section 370 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and Conference (NC) deputy chief Omar Abdullah were also taken under preventive arrest in Srinagar a fortnight ago. (ANI)

