JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sterling Biotech case: Accused Hitesh Patel held in Albania on ED notice
Business Standard

ED slaps Rs 14 lakh penalty on Kashmiri separatist Geelani in Fema case

The case pertains to Geelani in illegal possession of foreign exchange, a case which was being investigated by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ailing Chairman of Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani addressing a press conference at his residence in Srinagar on Monday. PTI Photo
Ailing Chairman of Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani addressing a press conference at his residence in Srinagar on Monday. File photo: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has levied a penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh and ordered confiscation of nearly Rs 6.8 lakh in connection with a FEMA case against Jammu and Kashmir-based separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said Friday.

The case pertains to Geelani in illegal possession of foreign exchange, a case which was being investigated by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

After completion of the probe and adjudication proceeding, the Enforcement Directorate issued an order on March 20 under the FEMA, levying the Rs 14.40 lakh penalty and confiscating forex of $10,000 (nearly Rs 6.8 lakh) that was allegedly recovered from Geelani, they said.

The case was taken up by the ED on the basis of an Income Tax Department complaint against Geelani.

A similar proceeding against another separatist Yasin Malik, former Chairman of JKLF, is underway.
First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements