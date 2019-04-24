Delhi: Kejriwal to convene AAP meeting on Thursday

Chief Minister has called for a meeting of all (AAP) MLAs at 5 pm on Thursday.

Party sources said the meeting will also be attended by AAP's candidates.

According to sources, the meeting will have on its agenda a review of the election campaign for the upcoming phases. Apart from determining the future strategy, the meeting will also focus on the situation of the party vis-a-vis other parties, specifically in

There are 7 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Delhi, polling for which will be held on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)