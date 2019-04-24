Delhi: Kejriwal to convene AAP meeting on Thursday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting of all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs at 5 pm on Thursday.
Party sources said the meeting will also be attended by AAP's Delhi candidates.
According to sources, the meeting will have on its agenda a review of the election campaign for the upcoming phases. Apart from determining the future strategy, the meeting will also focus on the situation of the party vis-a-vis other parties, specifically in Delhi.
There are 7 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Delhi, polling for which will be held on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
