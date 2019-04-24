AFSPA will not be repealed even if another Gandhi comes after Rahul: Amit Shah

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday said that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will not be repealed even if another Gandhi comes after him.

has promised in its manifesto that it will not allow any change in Article 370 and will review the AFSPA if voted to power.

" in its manifesto said that they will scrap AFSPA so that cases can be filed against the men. Should AFSPA be repealed? I have come to tell Rahul baba it will not be repealed in your whole life and after you, even if another Gandhi comes he will also not be able to repeal it," Shah said while addressing an election rally here.

The AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces in 'disturbed areas'. According to The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months.

Shah alleged that Congress and its allies want to separate from

"Congress is in alliance with the Conference. Omar says that there should be separate for ... These gathbandhan people -- Lalu, and Rahul -- want that should be separated from the country," he said.

"Kashmir is the crown of Kashmir is an integral part of Hindustan. The leaders of Mahamalavat want to separate Kashmir from For this, they have to go over our lives," Shah said.

The claimed that the Mahagathbandhan does not have any who can lead it and each of them aspire to assume the Prime Minister's office on a rotational basis.

"Who is the of gathbandhan? They have no If they come to power on Monday, Mayawati will become the On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav will become the On Wednesday, Lalu Yadav will become the Prime Minister," said Shah.

Emphasising that all seven days in a week will see a different face in the prime minister's except on a Sunday, Shah added: "On Thursday, Deve Gowda will become the Prime Minister. On Friday, Chandrababu Naidu will become the Prime Minister. On Saturday, will become the Prime Minister. And, a holiday on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)