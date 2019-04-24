Odisha records 71.61% polling in third phase

The in the third phase of for both assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Odisha stood at an impressive 71.61 per cent.

Six parliamentary constituencies went to vote on April 23 - Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar. Keonjhar recorded the maximum polling percentage at 78.16 per cent, while capital Bhubaneswar recorded the lowest at 59.60 per cent.

Sambalpur, Dhenkanal and Puri all recorded polling in excess of 70 per cent at 76.38 per cent, 74.98 per cent and 72.53 per cent, respectively. Cuttack recorded 69.65 per cent of polling.

The fourth and final phase of polling in Odisha will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

