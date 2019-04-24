If not from me, learn something from UAE: PM Modi's advice to Mamata

Modi on Wednesday advised to 'learn' from the (UAE), asserting that while people in face problems in performing pujas, the nation is facilitating the construction of a Hindu temple.

"The is constructing a temple there. In Bengal, people face problem in celebrating Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Didi, if you do not want to learn from Modi, no problem. At least learn from the UAE," he said at an election rally here.

The attacked Opposition leaders for questioning his foreign tours and asserted that has got benefits from his trips abroad.

"Didi said that chaiwala has only travelled abroad in the last five years. Some people in our country think with only half of their mind," he quipped. "Today, is seen as a powerful country abroad. This happened because the voice of crore Indians was projected to them during these foreign trips," he mentioned.

Modi that freed more than 800 Indian prisoners and increased the Hajj quota owing to his rapport with Saudi

"When Saudi came to last days, I asked him to increase the hajj quota by 2 lakh and free over 800 prisoners. He agreed."

He accused the government of encouraging infiltration from neighbouring and accommodating them in the state.

"Didi has only one task - bring infiltrators from and dethrone Modi," he stated. "She put infiltration and hooliganism in top gear and put a speed breaker on development of the state."

Modi also accused the government of instigating violence during the third phase of polling held on Tuesday.

"Whatever happened yesterday is the result of Didi's frustration," he said.

Elections in are being held in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)