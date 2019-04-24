If not from me, learn something from UAE: PM Modi's advice to Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to 'learn' from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), asserting that while people in West Bengal face problems in performing pujas, the Middle East nation is facilitating the construction of a Hindu temple.
"The United Arab Emirates is constructing a temple there. In Bengal, people face problem in celebrating Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, and Ram Navami. Didi, if you do not want to learn from Modi, no problem. At least learn from the UAE," he said at an election rally here.
The Prime Minister attacked Opposition leaders for questioning his foreign tours and asserted that India has got benefits from his trips abroad.
"Didi said that chaiwala has only travelled abroad in the last five years. Some people in our country think with only half of their mind," he quipped. "Today, India is seen as a powerful country abroad. This happened because the voice of 130 crore Indians was projected to them during these foreign trips," he mentioned.
Modi that Saudi Arabia freed more than 800 Indian prisoners and increased the Hajj quota owing to his rapport with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"When Saudi Crown Prince came to India last days, I asked him to increase the hajj quota by 2 lakh and free over 800 prisoners. He agreed."
He accused the West Bengal government of encouraging infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh and accommodating them in the state.
"Didi has only one task - bring infiltrators from Bangladesh and dethrone Modi," he stated. "She put infiltration and hooliganism in top gear and put a speed breaker on development of the state."
Modi also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of instigating violence during the third phase of polling held on Tuesday.
"Whatever happened yesterday is the result of Didi's frustration," he said.
Elections in West Bengal are being held in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
