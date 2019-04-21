Delhi Metro introduces permanent space for bicycle stands at its stations

In an aim to encourage the use of bicycles among the masses, the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a permanent space for bicycle stands at its metro stations.

"The extension of the existing stands will be carried out in more stations in a phased manner. The permanent bicycle stands have the parking capacity of multiple bicycles and will be provided with a locking mechanism for the safety of bicycles," the said in its official handle.

Currently, the has a provision of allowing commuters to use bicycles for covering small distances at nominal changes in some of its metro stations.

In an effort to tackle the problem of pollution, the organisation has been encouraging commuters to use bicycles as it is an eco-friendly mode of transport.

Currently, the Metro's current operational span is 343 km with 250 metro stations, spread over eight colour-coded lines.

