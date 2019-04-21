Delhi Metro introduces permanent space for bicycle stands at its stations

In an aim to encourage the use of bicycles among the masses, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a permanent space for bicycle stands at its metro stations.
"The extension of the existing stands will be carried out in more stations in a phased manner. The permanent bicycle stands have the parking capacity of multiple bicycles and will be provided with a locking mechanism for the safety of bicycles," the DMRC said in its official Twitter handle.
Currently, the DMRC has a provision of allowing commuters to use bicycles for covering small distances at nominal changes in some of its metro stations.
In an effort to tackle the problem of pollution, the organisation has been encouraging commuters to use bicycles as it is an eco-friendly mode of transport.
Currently, the Delhi Metro's current operational span is 343 km with 250 metro stations, spread over eight colour-coded lines.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU