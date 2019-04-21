Rohit Shekhar murder case: Mother accuses wife and her family of trying to usurp her son's property

Even as the Police continued with its investigations for the third day in a row in the Shekhar murder case, his mother on Sunday accused Rohit's wife and her family of trying to usurp the property of her two sons-- and Sidhhartha.

Shekhar Tiwari was found dead on April 16 under mysterious circumstances.

" and her family wanted to usurp the property of my sons- Rohit and Siddharth because the property was close to the where does practice," she said.

"Apoorva's family is greedy of money, you will get to know. She was having relations with someone else prior to her marriage," Ujjawala alleged.

Accusing Apoorva's family of being money-minded, she said, "It is not right to suspect my relative and his wife. Apoorva has some problem with Rajeev's wife. Apoorva's family is money minded. I will reveal this at the right time."

She further claimed that Siddhartha wanted to give a share of his property to Rajeev's (OSD of late ND Tiwari) son, Karthik, which made Apoorva unhappy.

"Apoorva's father is lying. Siddharth wanted to give his property share to Rajeev's son This made Apoorva unhappy. and his wife are serving us and ND Tiwari for forty years," she said.

The Crime Branch of Police questioned Apoorva on April 20 in connection to the case.

The questioning took place at Rohit's residence in Defence Colony in South

"There was tension between Rohit and his wife since the first day of marriage. It was a love marriage; Currently, Delhi crime branch is questioning the wife of Tiwari," Rohit's mother had told reporters then.

On Friday, the had registered a murder case in connection with the death of Rohit, who was the son of late and ND Tiwari. The case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Rohit was declared brought dead to the in Saket on April 16.

