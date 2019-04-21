Tamil Nadu Deputy CM condemns terror blasts in Sri Lanka

-
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam on Sunday condemned the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, which claimed the lives of around 150 people.
"AIADMK condemns this deadly attack in Sri Lanka that has happened during the Easter festival. We have been condemning violence and terrorist attack wherever it has happened," he said while talking to reporters here.
The Deputy Chief Minister also expressed deep condolences to the victims and their family members.
Around 150 people were killed and several hundred others were injured after eight coordinated bomb blasts hit a number of high-end hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday.
Sri Lankan authorities told CNN that more than 560 people were injured in the bomb blasts which took place near churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, as well as Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels in Colombo around 8:45 am (local time).
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also condemned the incidents and said India stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka against such barbaric activities.
