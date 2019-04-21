Tamil Nadu Deputy CM condemns terror blasts in Sri Lanka

Nadu O Pannerselvam on Sunday condemned the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, which claimed the lives of around 150 people.

"AIADMK condemns this deadly attack in that has happened during the festival. We have been condemning violence and terrorist attack wherever it has happened," he said while talking to reporters here.

The also expressed deep condolences to the victims and their family members.

"We also express our deep condolences to victims and their family members," he said.

Around 150 people were killed and several hundred others were injured after eight coordinated bomb blasts hit a number of high-end hotels and churches in on Sunday.

Sri Lankan authorities told that more than 560 people were injured in the bomb blasts which took place near churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, as well as Shangri-La, and Kingsbury hotels in Colombo around 8:45 am (local time).

and have also condemned the incidents and said stands in complete solidarity with against such barbaric activities.

