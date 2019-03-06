Delhi Police arrest one person in connection with 'fake' audio of BJP leaders on Pulwama

JUST IN
The Delhi Police has registered a case against one Avi Dandiya on Tuesday in connection with a video posted by him on social media featuring a fake audio clip of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The doctored clip contained an alleged conversation between Singh and BJP chief. The clip was edited and doctored to make it appear as if politicians from the BJP were plotting to arouse nationalist sentiments over the Pulwama terror attack.

According to the police, Avi Dandiya posted the doctored audio clip with an intention to create mistrust among the citizens against the defence forces and the top executives and to defame them.

A case under sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

The audio clip was later removed from the social media.

