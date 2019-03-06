TDP MLA from Guntur (West) resigns from House and party, may join YSRCP

-
Modugula Venu Gopala Reddy, the TDP MLA from Guntur (West), tendered his resignation to the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday amid speculation that he would be joining YSR Congress Party.
According to sources, he has also resigned from the membership of the TDP and has sent his resignation from party's membership to the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.
In his letter to the Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Dr Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, Reddy didn't mention any reason for his resignation as the member of the House.
"I hereby tender the resignation of my seat in the House with effect from 5 March 2019," read the letter.
Earlier on Sunday Raghurama Krishnam Raju, an industrialist from Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district joined the YSRCP in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Raju remained in the BJP till 2018. In May last year, he joined the TDP.
