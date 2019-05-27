JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Passenger offloaded after live rounds found in baggage at Delhi Airport

Nepal PM confirms attendance for Modi's swearing-in
Business Standard

Delhi Police arrests 5, including 2 juveniles, in robbery case

ANI  |  General News 

Busting a gang of chain snatchers and robbers, Delhi police arrested five people including two juveniles from Sriniwas Puri area.

"Acting on the basis of a complaint filed by an advocate who was robbed of his belongings on May 16 near Amar colony, police arrested five people," said Chinoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Delhi.

On May 24, police arrested two persons from Sriniwas Puri and on their sustained interrogation, three others were held, police said.

One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, a scooty, cash and a laptop were found in possession of the arrested accused, said Biswal.

A case has been registered in the matter and further probe in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 23:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements