Delhi Police arrests 5, including 2 juveniles, in robbery case

Busting a gang of chain snatchers and robbers, Delhi police arrested five people including two juveniles from Sriniwas Puri area.
"Acting on the basis of a complaint filed by an advocate who was robbed of his belongings on May 16 near Amar colony, police arrested five people," said Chinoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Delhi.
On May 24, police arrested two persons from Sriniwas Puri and on their sustained interrogation, three others were held, police said.
One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, a scooty, cash and a laptop were found in possession of the arrested accused, said Biswal.
A case has been registered in the matter and further probe in the case is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
