Delhi Police arrests 5, including 2 juveniles, in robbery case

Busting a gang of chain snatchers and robbers, police arrested five people including two juveniles from Sriniwas area.

"Acting on the basis of a complaint filed by an who was robbed of his belongings on May 16 near Amar colony, police arrested five people," said Chinoy Biswal, of Police (DCP) South-East

On May 24, police arrested two persons from Sriniwas and on their sustained interrogation, three others were held, police said.

One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, a scooty, cash and a laptop were found in possession of the arrested accused, said Biswal.

A case has been registered in the matter and further probe in the case is underway.

