India's first all women medium lift chopper crew flies battle mission

Three women officers of the today made history as they became the country's first 'All Women Crew' to fly a Medium Lift Helicopter. They flew a V5 helicopter for a Battle Inoculation Training mission.

" (Captain), (Co-pilot) and Flight Lieutenant (Flight Engineer) have become country's first 'All Women Crew' to fly a Medium Lift Helicopter. They flew a V5 helicopter for a Battle Inoculation Training mission taking off and landing from restricted areas at a in South Western Air Command," an IAF release said.

hails from Mukerian in and is incidentally also the first woman pilot to fly the V5. hails from Ranchi and is also the first woman IAF pilot from Flt Lt hails from Chandigarh and is the of the

The Pilots had undergone their basic training at the 'Helicopter Training School' at Air Force Station Hakimpet followed by advanced training at Air Force Station Yelahanka. The helicopter was certified airworthy by the This is yet another achievement of women officers in the IAF.

