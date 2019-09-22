Delhi Police bust extortion racket, 3 arrested

Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an extortion racket and arrested three wanted criminals after a brief encounter here, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anto Alphonse.

He said Vicky, 27, resident of Najafgarh, was a key member of the extortion racket. Two others -- Naveen and Deepak -- who are part of the racket, were also arrested.

Addressing media persons, Alphonse said: "A wanted criminal in extortion case was arrested after a brief encounter in Dwarka area. He along with other members were blackmailing a businessman. He also threatened the man with guns in his store."

"We deployed a dedicated team and a trap was laid during which an encounter took place. Vicky was apprehended. We also arrested two other members of the racket," the DCP added.

Alphonse said: "Vicky was also wanted in an attempt to murder case apart from issuing extortion threats to a known businessman in the city. He has multiple extortion cases filed against him.

