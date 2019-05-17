Delhi Police file chargesheet in case of harassment, intimidation of Republic TV journalist

on Friday filed a detailed chargesheet against Jignesh Mewani's in a court here in connection with a case of alleged harassment and intimidation of a of Republic TV.

has been charged under Section 509, 506, 341, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 506 of the IPC is related to criminal intimidation and comes with a jail term extendable up to seven years.

The nine-page chargesheet filed by the comes in the wake of the investigation into the complaint and the gathering of evidence against Mewani's aide, which includes CDs and exhibits from the FSL reports.

The victim had lodged an FIR in October 2018.

The chargesheet mentions that during the course of the investigation, police recorded the statement of the complainant, studied the footage of the incident, interrogated the accused and went through documents submitted by the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)