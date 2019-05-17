Farmers are real Chowkidars, says Priyanka Gandhi

Farmers are the real 'Chowkidars' (watchmen), who protect their crops from the attack of animals on their own, said east on Friday.

"When stray animals destroy fields, then farmers protect their crops on their own. Where is your 'Chowkidar' at that time? Farmers are real 'Chowkidars' (watchmen)," said while addressing an election rally here.

Criticising the policies of BJP government, she said: "Due to demonetisation 50 lakh jobs were lost. The sugarcane farmers have lost Rs 10,000 crore. The money of your Kisan Bima (insurance) has been transferred to big industrialists."

further said: "When farmers from all states marched to and raised their issues, our (Narendra Modi) remained silent. They wanted to meet the but he did not step out from his office even for five minutes. He does not have time for the poor and farmers."

Campaigning for RPN Singh, who is contesting against BJP's from Kushinagar seat, Priyanka said: "When the came to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, then Rahul started waving off farmers' loan."

"Everywhere I go, I see disappointment instead of development. No matter how much advertisement is done but the people know the real state of affairs. Democracy means power belongs to people. But under BJP, voices of dissent have been silenced," she said.

The voting for 13 Lok Sabha seats including Mirzapur and Robertsganj seats in will go to polls in the last phase of on May 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

