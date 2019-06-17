UP: 4 escape from juvenile home, Yogi orders inquiry

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered an inquiry after four youth escaped from a juvenile home in Meerut yesterday.
The caretaker and another employee of the juvenile home have been suspended, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.
Moreover, the district probation officer and deputy director probation have been asked for a written explanation on the matter.
Concerned officials have been asked to inspect all the juvenile homes in order to check on security arrangements and provide adequate facilities.
