UP: 4 escape from juvenile home, Yogi orders inquiry

Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh slam Delhi Police action in Mukherjee Nagar incident, demand impartial probe
ANI  |  Politics 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered an inquiry after four youth escaped from a juvenile home in Meerut yesterday.

The caretaker and another employee of the juvenile home have been suspended, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

Moreover, the district probation officer and deputy director probation have been asked for a written explanation on the matter.

Concerned officials have been asked to inspect all the juvenile homes in order to check on security arrangements and provide adequate facilities.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 14:28 IST

