UP: 4 escape from juvenile home, Yogi orders inquiry

Uttar Pradesh on Monday ordered an inquiry after four youth escaped from a juvenile home in yesterday.

The caretaker and another employee of the juvenile home have been suspended, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

Moreover, the have been asked for a written explanation on the matter.

Concerned officials have been asked to inspect all the juvenile homes in order to check on security arrangements and provide adequate facilities.

