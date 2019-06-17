JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Jenelle Evans feling lonely on Father's Day amid custody battle
Business Standard

WB doctors' strike: Mamata to meet 2 representatives from each medical college

ANI  |  Politics 

As doctors' strike enteres the seventh day in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet two representatives from each medical college of the state in Nabanna later on Monday.

Banerjee on Saturday had extended an olive branch to the agitating doctors by promising not to invoke the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and appealed to them to resume work immediately.

She also said that the state government would bear all medical expenses for the treatment of the two junior doctors, who were assaulted in a Kolkata hospital that triggered the strike.

Meanwhile, while attacking the TMC supremo, BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo said, "Doctors are unwilling to speak to Mamata Banerjee. They think that they made be threatened by her inside a closed room. This shows a lack of trust the people have on Mamata Banerjee."

Both the junior and senior doctors are on strike from the past five days after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured over an issue of alleged negligence at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on June 10.

Several doctors across the country have been protesting against the violence.

The Centre has sought a report from the state government on measures taken to resolve the ongoing strike by doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU