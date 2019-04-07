ITBP jawans foils Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

The road opening party (ROP) of 27th battalion of (ITBP) thwarted a Naxal attack in Fadki area here on Sunday, said police.

A soldier, Shrinivas, who discovered the IEDs sustained in a remote-controlled twin improvised (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites. He is out of danger.

"ITBP soldiers were deployed between Ambagarh and Manpur for a public meeting programme of Bhupesh Baghel," said police.

"The ITBP soldiers at around 9.30 am noticed some IEDs were being planted near the road to target security forces moving on the main road," police said.

Police have recovered batteries from the spot.

"This is the first time in the recent history that Naxals have used remote-controlled IEDs to target security forces," said police.

