Delhi: Sisodia flags off 'Anaemia Mukt' vans in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flagged off 'Anaemia Mukt' vans as part of the Anaemia Mukt Bharat, a centre-run programme from the assembly complex on Monday.

"These vans will go to every district of Delhi and collect blood samples of children. Along with this, data will also be collected so that children can be properly treated in time. This is an awareness cum action plan to fight anaemia among children by our government," said Sisodia.

These vans are being run under Nutrition Month by the Department of Women and Child Development and Health and Family Welfare Department.

However, 3 out of the 10 vans were found defected speaking on which Sisodia said that there were some problems initially in the vans but they will be rectified soon.

When questioned on the recent theft incident on Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain's residence and increasing crime rate in the capital, Sisodia claimed that the police is being used for political motives. Therefore, it is unable to perform its duties of protecting people from thieves.

"Delhi Police is being used as political vindictive in politics. All the police machinery is being used in this. So, if the police will be used for it then how will the police do its job of maintaining law and order in the capital," he said.

