Delhi: Two brothers held for raping 22-yr-old woman

Police on Sunday arrested two brothers for allegedly repeatedly raping a 22-year-old woman over a period of four days here in Amar Colony.
The accused have been identified as Shatrughan and Bharat.
According to police, the victim is a native of Kanpur, who came to Delhi in search of work on June 16. The mother of the accused had offered her help in finding work.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.
