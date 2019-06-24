Delhi: Two brothers held for raping 22-yr-old woman

Police on Sunday arrested two brothers for allegedly repeatedly raping a 22-year-old woman over a period of four days here in Amar Colony.

The accused have been identified as Shatrughan and Bharat.

According to police, the victim is a native of Kanpur, who came to in search of work on June 16. The mother of the accused had offered her help in finding work.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

