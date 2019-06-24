Telangana: Three courier agents of Naxals held; gelatine sticks, detonators seized

-
Police on Saturday arrested three persons, who worked for Naxals as courier agents, from Katapur Cross Road in Mulugu district.
20 gelatin sticks and 8 detonators were recovered from their possession.
Based on credible inputs, police along with a CRPF Battalion nabbed the three Naxal sympathisers while they were at Katapur Cross Road.
They were identified as M Ramesh (30), K Rakesh (25) and M Koshal (35).
"The accused have confessed that they were working as courier agents for Naxals and used to transport materials required by them. On June 22, one unknown person had handed them over 20 gelatin sticks and 8 detonators for carrying out an attack on policemen," the police said.
Police also said a fourth person, Jogaiah (60), involved in the case, is absconding.
