60-yr-old neighbour held for molesting minor in Telangana's Medchal

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl here in Medchal, police said. The incident occurred on June 22.
The accused was identified as Venkataiah.
While speaking to ANI, Circle Inspector of Jawaharnagar police station, Saidulu, said: "A seven-year-old girl, who is studying in 2nd standard, was playing outside her residence on June 22. Her neighbour Venkataiah took her to the roof of his residence and tried to molest her. The incident was noticed by the locals and they caught the man and tied him to a pole and informed the matter to us."
As soon as the complaint was received, police immediately reached the spot and took the accused into custody.
The girl was sent for a medical check-up and later handed over to her parents.
A case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 12 of the POCSO Act has been registered.
The accused has been sent to judicial remand.
