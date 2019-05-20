Chandrababu Naidu and 21 opposition party leaders to meet EC tomorrow

A delegation of 21 opposition parties along with N will knock the doors of of India (ECI) at 3 pm on Tuesday, pressing their demand of tallying VVPAT slips with EVM figures in an entire Assembly constituency, in case a discrepancy is found in any polling booth.

of Congress, of NCP, of BSP, Sitaram Yechury of (Marxist), D Raja of (CPI) and of the TMC are expected to meet the EC.

On May 18, Naidu urged the to count votes through (VVPAT) instead of EVMs during counting for the Lok Sabha polls.

On May 7, the turned down a review plea by 21 opposition parties seeking a direction to increase random physical verification of VVPAT from five to at least 50 per cent of EVMs.

The review petition was filed after the on April 8 directed the ECI to increase physical counting of VVPAT slips to 5 random EVMs in each constituency.

Earlier, only VVPAT slips from one EVM in every Assembly segment or constituency was subjected to physical verification.

