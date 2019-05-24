BJP's ideology supported by people across India: Pragya Singh Thakur

on Friday said that the Indian voters sided with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections for their focus on development.

"The people of voted in the biggest festival of democracy for the betterment of the country. The ideology of BJP has found support from people across states and the result is BJP today has got more than a simple majority on its own in the Lok Sabha," Thakur said at a press conference here.

She also thanked the people of for reposing their faith in her and assured them of working diligently in the coming days.

"The love and confidence shown by the people of for me is overwhelming. I assure the people that I will work wholeheartedly for the development of my constituency with them and will represent them to the best of my capabilities," she said.

Thakur defeated former CM Digvijaya Singh by more than 3 lakh votes from the seat.

BJP managed to clinch 28 seats in the state and reduced to just one.

According to the Election Commission, BJP has won 302 seats and is leading on one seat. The principal opposition party Congress, on the other hand, finished with 52 seats, eight more than it had won in the 2014

Counting of votes began yesterday for 542 constituencies after the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)